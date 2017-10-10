How USA Can Qualify For World Cup On Tuesday Vs. Trinidad And Tobago

The United States men’s soccer team is on the verge of scoring its biggest goal in years.

Team USA can clinch a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night when it visits Trinidad and Tobago in the final game of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign. USA occupies third place in the CONCACAF hexagonal standings and will play its hardest to maintain the last automatic qualification spot in the region comprised of North and Central American and Caribbean nations.

USA’s qualification scenarios aren’t complicated at this late stage: win and they’re going to Russia to take on the world next summer. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy explains what would happen if USA loses or draws against Trinidad and Tobago.

Make sense?

