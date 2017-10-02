Chris Long Poses Thoughtful Question About Gun Control After Las Vegas Tragedy

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is no stranger to voicing his opinion, and he was back at it Monday after a horrific mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred at an outdoor country music festival with the gunman, identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. Paddock had “in excess of 10 rifles,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said, per The New York Times, and audio recordings suggest at least one weapon was automatic.

It’s that last fact that led to Long questioning why American citizens would need a weapon capable of such carnage.

And I know there are instances where these events happen where these weapons are illegal anyway, but why stonewall the convo? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) October 2, 2017

And I'm a gun owner!!! Anyone else heard the "I need em to defend myself against the govt going rogue"? That one's interesting. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) October 2, 2017

Bc have ya seen the US military lately (the agent of that hypothetical application of force)? Not gonna go well. + I trust em, do you? https://t.co/zINQeVVv0q — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) October 2, 2017

There are federal laws that regulate the sale of such weapons, making automatic weapons much more difficult to purchase than semiautomatic ones. But Nevada’s gun laws, in general, are lax, including the fact that the state “has no laws limiting ammunition magazine capacities, meaning the shooter could have purchased equipment locally that could hold scores of rounds, allowing him to fire longer without reloading,” The Times wrote Monday.

So far, 58 people are confirmed dead, and at least 515 were injured.

