Clemson Football Team, Staff Rush To Aid Of Student Involved In Car Crash

The Clemson Tigers put their national championship defense on hold Tuesday in order to come to the aid of a student who was involved in a car accident.
According to ESPN, the Tigers were meeting on the field with head coach Dabo Swinney when the accident occurred. The car slid down an embankment near the side of the road and stopped on the bank of the Seneca River which runs along the side of Clemson’s practice facility.
Players, coaches and staff rushed to the river and Swinney gathered the team in prayer as the team’s videographer and student managers swam across the river help the student, freshman Clary Miles.
The team’s trainers waited with Miles until EMS arrived and a student assistant rode with Miles in the ambulance to the hospital. Swinney visited Miles in the hospital Tuesday night.
“When we got to the edge of the water, I think our entire team was ready to jump in and help,” Swinney said, per ESPN. “I held them off to let those who were experienced in this area to go across.”
Two of the staff members who swam across the river, Daniel Boyd and Eric Suttles, are military veterans.
Miles is recovering from his injuries at the local hospital. He is a freshman who is working in the football office and attended high school with Swinney’s son, Will.
“This accident became personal very quickly,” Swinney said. “I have known Clary since he was eight years old. I am just thankful we were out there and could get to him quickly and direct the EMS to where he was. It might have been a while before anyone found him had we not been there.”
Miles’ mother, Paula, issued a statement thanking the program, especially those who swam to aid her son.
“I want to tell everyone how grateful we are to everyone associated with the Clemson football program that helped my son,” Paula Miles said in a statement. “I am especially grateful for those trainers and managers and others who swam to help Clary and get him out of the car. (Graduate assistant coach) Thomas Austin rode in the ambulance with him to the hospital and that was so comforting. I am just so glad my son is alive.”
Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP