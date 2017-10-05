Steve Kerr Campaigns For Additional Change To NBA All-Star Game Format

The NBA announced a major change to the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but one head coach still isn’t satisfied with the new format.

Starting this season, the two teams playing in the All-Star Game will be selected by captains who represent each conference. Under these new revisions, players from the East and West could play together, while current teammates could end up being opponents for the mid-season event.

One thing that won’t change, however, is the personnel for the All-Star Game, as 12 players from each conference will make up the player pool. While this rule allows for a fair split, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a different, more simple way of determining the 24 All-Stars.

“I think it really would have been interesting if they would have picked 24 All-Stars total,” Kerr told ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “And not necessarily made it 12 from each side. If they really wanted to do it and get the 24 best players, maybe that would have been the way to go.”

If we’re calling a spade a spade, Kerr’s method likely would result in a very Western Conference-heavy group. The West already was loaded with superstar talent, but newcomers like Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony makes it even more so.

We doubt Kerr has too much of an issue with the system, though, as there’s a good chance four of his five starters will be taking part in this season’s All-Star festivities in Los Angeles.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images