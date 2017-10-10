Cowboys Rookie Perfectly Shuts Down Skip Bayless’ Misinformed Critique

Jourdan Lewis, like so many other defensive backs, fell victim to Aaron Rodgers’ greatness.

The Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback was beaten on the Green Bay Packers’ game-winning play Sunday afternoon, which saw Rodgers connect with Davante Adams with just 11 seconds remaining in regulation.

It was a perfect throw by Rodgers, but FOX Sports 1 host Skip Bayless believes the size mismatch between Lewis and Adams ultimately cost the Cowboys.

Without 6-1, 205-lb vet Nolan Carroll, Cowboys had to put 5-10 rookie JLewis on 6-2, 220-lb DAdams. Easy winning throw for ARodg. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 9, 2017

Lewis surely is aware that his positioning and vision of the play weren’t up to par, but he made sure to inform Bayless that his defensive critiques were invalid.

Height has nothing to do with it. If you really knew football you would know a back shoulder fade is technique. https://t.co/5DNn7VPhUm — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) October 10, 2017

The 22-year-old has a lot to learn in order to become a great player, but it’s highly unlikely Bayless could provide him with any tips to succeed on the gridiron.

