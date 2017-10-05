Dannon Ends Cam Newton Sponsorship, Rebukes Panthers QB For Sexist Comments

Cam Newton’s mouth just cost him a longtime sponsor.

The yogurt company Dannon announced Thursday it no longer will work with the Carolina Panthers quarterback after the sexist comments he directed toward a female reporter Wednesday.

“We are shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton toward (Charlotte Observer reporter) Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women,” the statement read, via ESPN.com’s Darren Rovell. “It is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace. It’s simply not OK to belittle anyone based on gender. We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him.”

Newton gave an incredibly condescending response to Rodrigue during a press conference Wednesday, saying it’s “funny” to “hear a female talk about routes.” The Panthers QB still hasn’t apologized to Rodrigue despite receiving widespread criticism for his narrow-minded remarks.

Dannon prominently featured Newton in ad campaigns for several years, appearing in several commercials promoting the yogurt.

Per Rovell, Dannon is obligated to keep Newton under contract for the time being, but it already has begun pulling current ads involving the QB.

Newton has several other sponsors, including Gatorade and Under Armour, but those companies have remained silent as of Thursday afternoon.

