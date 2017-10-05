Diamondbacks Honor Ex-Employee Killed In Las Vegas Before NL Wild Card Game

The mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday left 59 people dead and injured more than 500 others, affecting people all across the country. And the Arizona Diamondbacks were among those who experienced tragedy.

The D-backs and Colorado Rockies paid tribute to all of the victims with a moment of silence ahead of Wednesday’s National League Wild Card Game, but Arizona also singled out 22-year-old Christiana Duarte. Duarte was a graduate of Arizona and worked on the Diamondbacks’ sale staff earlier in the season. She also worked for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Kings.

#Dbacks remember their employee Christiana Duarte, who was killed this week in #LasVagasShooting during NL Wild Card game @azcentral #MLB pic.twitter.com/CHWdwYAQj2 — Rob Schumacher (@RobSchumacher1) October 5, 2017

The Diamondbacks also released a statement Tuesday on behalf of president Derrick Hall.

“We are all shocked and extremely saddened by the horrific news of Christiana Duarte being among the victims in Sunday’s tragic shootings in Las Vegas,” the statement says. “She was a member of our Sales Development Staff this past spring and summer prior to receiving full-time employment with a team in another professional sports league. Her wonderful personality and passion for her career will forever be remembered by her D-backs family. And to her immediate family, along with her friends and co-workers, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this horrific time.”

The D-backs won Wednesday’s game 11-8 and likely will have Duarte in the back if their minds throughout their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

