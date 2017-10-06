EA Sports Gave Julian Edelman One Seriously Awesome ‘FIFA 18’ Package

Given that he’s out for the entire NFL season with a torn ACL, Julian Edelman has plenty of time to be a full-time gamer.

And when he games out, the New England Patriots wide receiver apparently will be playing in style.

Edelman on Friday shared a video of him opening a specially delivered copy of “FIFA 18,” courtesy of EA Sports. But the game itself wasn’t the only thing in the box, as Edelman also got a gold-plated controller, a plaque with phony “FIFA” stats and a spiffy new soccer jersey.

Watch him open the package below:

Who knew Edelman was such a gamer?

Honestly, the 31-year-old wideout strikes as more of an Xbox guy, but it’s good to know he prefers the superior system.

Despite writing “who wants some?!” in the video caption, Edelman hasn’t gone public with his PlayStation Network online ID. But if he does, we’d caution against taking a big lead on him, unless you want hear “it’s gonna be a hell of a story” ad nauseam.