Egypt Soccer Dad Breaks Down With Joy, As Pharaohs Qualify For World Cup

Here’s what the end of nearly three decades of waiting looks like.
Joy overcame a seasoned fan of Egypt’s soccer team lost Sunday afternoon as he witnessed his team qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Egypt’s triumph ended a 28-year absence from the world’s biggest sporting event and undoubtedly was a seminal moment in this fan’s life in sports.
The fan’s daughter, Twitter user “sdeez”, posted a video of his moving celebration, which started when on Mohamed Salah scored a 95th-minute goal vs. Congo to clinch Egypt’s 2-1 win and place at Russia 2018.
The dad’s reaction mirrored that of Egypt’s play-by-play announcer, its players and fans in the stadium, supporters in Cairo’s Tahrir Square and all other points in the country.
Since its last World Cup appearance in 1990, Egypt has remained one of Africa’s strongest soccer countries. The Pharaohs won the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010, but World Cup qualification always eluded them.
That is, until now.
Party on, Egypt.
