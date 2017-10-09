Egypt Soccer Dad Breaks Down With Joy, As Pharaohs Qualify For World Cup

Here’s what the end of nearly three decades of waiting looks like.

Joy overcame a seasoned fan of Egypt’s soccer team lost Sunday afternoon as he witnessed his team qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Egypt’s triumph ended a 28-year absence from the world’s biggest sporting event and undoubtedly was a seminal moment in this fan’s life in sports.

The fan’s daughter, Twitter user “sdeez”, posted a video of his moving celebration, which started when on Mohamed Salah scored a 95th-minute goal vs. Congo to clinch Egypt’s 2-1 win and place at Russia 2018.

So my dads soccer team won and this was the result…. 😭😭😭🇪🇬🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/3zdHmf0E5P — صوفيا (@sdeezy_) October 8, 2017

The dad’s reaction mirrored that of Egypt’s play-by-play announcer, its players and fans in the stadium, supporters in Cairo’s Tahrir Square and all other points in the country.

Impossible not to get chills listening to the commentary of Mohamed Salah's game-winning penalty that sent Egypt to the 2018 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/YFquwbgCpB — Adam Serrano (@LAGalaxyInsider) October 8, 2017

Essam El-Hadary has been part of Egypt's team for 22 years, and will become the oldest player to play at a World Cup at 45. Never too old 👏 pic.twitter.com/kh0nwlD9KT — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) October 9, 2017

Picture of the year? 'Football gives wings to who doesn't have legs'. Yesterday in Egypt after qualifying to World Cup after 28 years pic.twitter.com/hwpYgzDtwg — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 9, 2017

Absolute scenes in Cairo last night after Egypt qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. 👏🏻🇪🇬pic.twitter.com/lnMpJGa8xg — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) October 9, 2017

Since its last World Cup appearance in 1990, Egypt has remained one of Africa’s strongest soccer countries. The Pharaohs won the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010, but World Cup qualification always eluded them.

That is, until now.

Party on, Egypt.