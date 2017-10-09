Xander Bogaerts’ Homer In ALDS Game 4 Marks Fenway First For Red Sox Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts picked a pretty opportune time to record a career first at Fenway Park.

With the Boston Red Sox already trailing the Houston Astros by a run Monday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bogaerts launched a first-inning home run off Astros starter Charlie Morton to tie the score.

X-MAN. Xander Bogaerts ties the game for the @RedSox in the 1st. via @MLBONFOX https://t.co/LpEZUXsGtq — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 9, 2017

So, why was Bogaerts’ solo shot special? Well, because the Red Sox shortstop had yet to hit an opposite-field home run at Fenway Park entering Monday. Like, in his entire career.

This is every home run Bogaerts has ever hit at Fenway. He's never hit one to RF before today. pic.twitter.com/kjQzsmQtvS — Matt Meyers (@mtmeyers) October 9, 2017

In fact, Bogaerts has hit just two opposite-field home runs since his major league debut in 2013, and both have come on the road.

Bogaerts’ clutch homer also was his first hit of the series, as the blast snapped an 0-for-14 slump for the 25-year-old. Timing is everything, right?

