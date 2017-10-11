ESPN’s David Ross Rips Stephen Strasburg For Not Starting NLDS Game 4

The Washington Nationals face elimination against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, and their ace pitcher, Stephen Strasburg, won’t be on the mound — despite being on full rest.

But why is the right-hander sitting out Game 4 of the National League Division Series with his team trailing 2-1? Well, he’s “under the weather,” and Chicago is entering peak mold season, according to Nationals manager Dusty Baker.

This has ESPN baseball analyst and former Cub David Ross feeling a little queasy himself.

“If I’m (Strasburg’s) teammate … I can’t make eye contact with this dude,” Ross said during “Baseball Tonight” on Tuesday.

Fellow analyst and former Major Leaguer Mark Teixeira also had harsh words for Strasburg.

“This is simple, unless this guy is in the hospital and getting fluids and can’t even go to the ballpark, he’s gotta be on the mound,” Teixeira said, via The Washington Post.

Listen, it’s always tricky criticizing someone when you don’t know the full extent of their respective illness or injury. But Strasburg, and the Nationals, aren’t doing the 29-year-old any favors.

The Nats and Cubs were supposed to play Game 4 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, but rain postponed the game until Wednesday. Given the inclement weather, as well as Wrigley’s notoriously cramped quarters, you’d think Strasburg would stay home, rest up and, perhaps most importantly, stay away from his teammates, right?

As a matter of fact, he was at the “Friendly Confines” on Tuesday, playing catch with his teammates, according to The Post. Not a good look.

Unless something changes at the last minute, the Nationals season — and perhaps Strasburg’s hopes at salvaging his reputation — hinges on the right arm of Tanner Roark.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images