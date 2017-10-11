Watch Dave Dombrowski’s Press Conference About John Farrell’s Red Sox Exit

The Boston Red Sox announced Wednesday that John Farrell will not return as the club’s manager in 2018.

Farrell’s exit comes just days after the Red Sox were eliminated from the Major League Baseball postseason by the Houston Astros. He served five seasons as Boston’s skipper, leading the team to three playoff appearances, including a World Series title in 2013.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will address the media Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

