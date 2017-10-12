Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Reinstated Following Court’s Ruling

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news Thursday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans backed the NFL by a vote of 2-1 to set aside the injunction that Elliott and the NFL Players Association had been granted by the district court, according to the Associated Press.

BREAKING: Federal appeals court clears way for NFL's 6-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott in domestic case — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 12, 2017

The court also asked the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case, per the AP.

This decision clears the way for Elliott’s six-game suspension for domestic violence to be reinstated.

The Cowboys star running back will have the option to continue challenging the case in either New York or Texas, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As a practical matter, Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension goes back into effect but…his lawyers still can refile in Dallas or fight it in NY. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2017

Dallas has a Week 6 bye, but Elliott could begin serving the suspension when the Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 22.

