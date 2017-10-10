Florida Reveals Gator-Themed Alternate Uniforms, And They’re … Interesting

The Florida Gators mascot probably is one of the most recognized in college sports, but the football team apparently is trying to inform anyone who wasn’t already aware of that.
The Gators revealed their new alternate uniforms for their SEC matchup Saturday against Texas A&M, and they’re taking some inspiration from their namesake. Florida’s players will look like actual alligators when they take the field in Gainesville, Fla., and the unis are definitely unique, to say the least.
The reptilian look has gotten a lot of attention on Twitter, too, for better or for worse.
Florida said in a press release that the uniforms commemorate the 25th anniversary of when former Gators coach Steve Spurrier nicknamed Ben Hill Griffin Stadium “The Swamp.” They apparently have been in the works for two years.
You can see the unis in action Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
