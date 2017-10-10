Sixers’ Joel Embiid States Love For Philadelphia Amid Contract Rumor

Joel Embiid just couldn’t wait to make his future plans official.

The Philadelphia 76ers center triumphantly tweeted early Tuesday morning he’ll continue his “process” of becoming a dominant NBA force in the City of Brotherly Love. Having stated his love for Philly, Embiid apparently intends to remain there for five more years.

The Process to be continued…… I LOVE YOU PHILADELPHIA #5MoreYears pic.twitter.com/Xop96EhRPA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 10, 2017

Embiid posted this tweet hours after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported he had agreed to a five-year, $148 million contract with the Sixers. Having missed the first two seasons of his NBA career due to injuries, Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, apparently convinced the organization in the 31 games he played last season to sign him to a long-term deal.

Although the Sixers hadn’t announced Embiid’s contract agreement as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, we can all just sit back and wait for them to tell us what we already know: Embiid loves the 76ers and Philadelphia, and the city loves him back.

