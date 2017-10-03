George Foreman Challenges Steven Seagal To Boxing Vs. Any Style Fight

A boxing ring or octagon could stage a fight that belongs in a retirement community.
George Foreman challenged Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight Tuesday, using Twitter to invite the action-movie star to battle in Las Vegas.
Foreman, a two-time world champion boxer, later elaborated on his challenge.
Less than two months after Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in the so-called “fight of the century,” the world now can anticipate another farcical matchup. That is, if it wants to.
Honestly, who cares to a 68-year-old retired boxer take on a 65-year-old action hero? Somebody undoubtedly will pay for it.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
