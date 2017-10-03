George Foreman Challenges Steven Seagal To Boxing Vs. Any Style Fight

A boxing ring or octagon could stage a fight that belongs in a retirement community.

George Foreman challenged Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight Tuesday, using Twitter to invite the action-movie star to battle in Las Vegas.

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

Foreman, a two-time world champion boxer, later elaborated on his challenge.

No weapons Hand to hand only https://t.co/Tbd5iPWnAM — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

Less than two months after Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor in the so-called “fight of the century,” the world now can anticipate another farcical matchup. That is, if it wants to.

Honestly, who cares to a 68-year-old retired boxer take on a 65-year-old action hero? Somebody undoubtedly will pay for it.

