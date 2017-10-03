NFL Definitively Declares Ezekiel Elliott Decision Will Come ‘Soon’

Like Deflategate, the Ezekiel Elliott saga might never end.

The Dallas Cowboys running back was suspended six games after an NFL investigation into domestic violence allegations against Elliott, but his subsequent appeals have kept him on the field. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans heard the latest one Monday, and on Tuesday, NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said he expects a decision to come “soon,” per ProFootballTalk.

There’s no actual timeline on how long “soon” means, so Elliott and the Cowboys will be waiting in limbo until then. The league filed a motion to deny Elliott’s appeal on the basis that the running back filed it before arbitrator Harold Henderson made a decision on the suspension.

If the appeals court dismisses the case, Elliott could delay the suspension through the lawsuit filed by the NFL in a federal court in New York.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images