Gronkowski Clan Playing A-Rod, Mark Cuban In Flip Cup Went How You’d Expect

Death, taxes and the Gronkowski brothers dominating party games.

Life’s third certainty was proven in definitive fashion Sunday night during a hilarious scene on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” A panel of five “Shark Tank” investors, including retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, were pitted against New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his four brothers in a star-studded game of flip cup. (Don’t worry: They used water.)

Unfortunately for A-Rod and Cuban, the “suits” stood no chance against the Gronkowski Bros.

The Gronkowskis challenged A-Rod and the Sharks to a game of flip cup on Shark Tank 😂 pic.twitter.com/y1YhpnAlEn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2017

That’s about as lopsided a matchup as you can get. The Gronks finished flipping before the Sharks had even completed their third cup, and you could even question the legality of the Sharks’ first two flips.

A-Rod and Co. shouldn’t feel too bad, though — something tells us this isn’t the Gronk family’s first flip cup rodeo.

In the end, everyone was winner, as A-Rod and Cuban agreed to invest $150,000 in Chris Gronkowski’s product, a stainless steel shaker bottle that can keep ice cold for up to 30 hours.