Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Spotter Following His Lead, Leaving Hendrick Motorsports

The No. 88 team is in store for more than a new driver in 2018.

TJ Majors, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s spotter, tweeted Monday to confirm that he will leave Hendrick Motorsports at the end of 2017. Majors has been at Hendrick for all of Earnhardt’s 10 season with the team.

“I would like to thank Mr. Hendrick and everyone at the organization for an incredible 10-plus years that have provided me countless friendships and memories that I will forever be grateful for,” Majors said in a statement. “I look forward to ending the season strong with Dale and our No. 88 team, as well as what the future holds for me and my family.”

Although Majors revealed that 2017 will be his final year with HMS, it’s not clear if he will walk away from the sport entirely. His longtime driver, Earnhardt, meanwhile, is preparing to step into his new role as an analyst for NBC Sports and reality show presenter on the DIY Network.

