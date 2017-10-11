Isaiah Thomas Says He May Never Talk To Danny Ainge Again After Cavs Trade

Isaiah Thomas isn’t bitter toward the Boston Celtics as an organization, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be schmoozing with all the executives next time he’s in town.

The new Cleveland Cavaliers point guard sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins recently to talk about everything that’s unfolded over the past season, from his excellent offense to his younger sister’s death and his eventual trade from the Celtics for Kyrie Irving. And while Thomas said he still loves the city, he’s not looking to chat with general manager Danny Ainge any time soon.

“Boston is going to be all love,” Thomas said. “I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right. I’m not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, ‘We made a mistake.’ That’s what they’ll say, too.”

The Cavs and Celtics meet in Cleveland on NBA Opening Night on Tuesday. Thomas won’t be on the court, however, as he’s still nursing a hip injury he suffered in the playoffs.

