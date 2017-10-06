Jimmy Kimmel Offers Hilarious Plan To Fix Chargers’ Dreadful Attendance

If you’ve watched a Los Angeles Chargers home game this season, you know the team’s attendance has been embarrassing — to put it lightly.

All hope is not lost, however.

During an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, host Jimmy Kimmel offered a plan for how the Chargers could better draw fans to the StubHub Center, the team’s temporary home while their permanent venue remains under construction. See Kimmel’s radical idea in the video below:

We’re sold.

As Kimmel points out, the Chargers aren’t the only team in L.A. experiencing attendance woes. The Los Angeles Rams, who are in first place in the NFC West, also have played in front of empty seats throughout the 2017 season.

Perhaps bringing the NFL back to the City of Angels wasn’t such a good idea after all.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images