Lewis Hamilton Considering Taking Knee Before F1 US Grand Prix At COTA

Formula One is a global championship, but the single-seater series could soon be involved in one of the United States’ most polarizing issues.

Lewis Hamilton revealed Saturday that he is beginning to contemplate taking a knee during the pre-race ceremonies for the United States Grand Prix in support of American athletes who have protested racial injustice, according to The Sunday Times.

The three-time world champion is F1’s first black driver, and recently weighed in on the NFL protests with a series of Instagram posts.

“I’ve not even thought about that race, but of course I will have to start to think about it — what would be right for me to do, or do I even need to get involved?” Hamilton said.

Despite having been very outspoken on social media regarding social issues around the world, however, Hamilton isn’t sure if he will kneel the Circuit of the Americas. The 32-year-old spends a lot of his free time in the U.S., but he seemingly understands people, given that he’s a native of the U.K., might take issue with him protesting during “The Star Spangled Banner.”

“It’s not my national anthem, but the issue that is in the states … well, it’s not just in the states, it is a global thing,” Hamilton told The Sunday Times. “It’s more focused and probably at its worse perhaps in America. I think we all do need to stand together.”