Marshawn Lynch Driving Race Car In ‘No Script’ Is As funny As You’d Expect

Of course a show about Marshawn Lynch is hilarious.

The first episode of the Oakland Raiders running back’s new Facebook reality show, “No Script,” debuted Thursday, and it featured Lynch piloting a Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Lynch spends most of his time in the passenger seat, but that’s only because he blew out the Camaro’s tires when he actually got a chance to drive.

Watch the full episode below:

(Warning: This video contains some NSFW language)

Hopefully you watched all the way to the end, as the last few minutes include some of the episode’s best moments.

At one point, the “No Script’ producers pitch story ideas to Lynch, including a tennis match with a pregnant Serena Williams. Lynch says he’d rather not play Williams, citing an unfair advantage.

When asked if it’s because the 23-time Grand Slam winner is pregnant, Lynch answers, “No, it’s Serena Williams!”

Hopefully one of the episodes involves Lynch going to a dance club, as we all know he can cut a rug with the best of them.