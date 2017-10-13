Rob Gronkowski ‘Good To Go,’ Plans To Play For Patriots Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — Expect to see Rob Gronkowski back on the field for the New England Patriots this Sunday.

The big tight end said Friday he is ready to healthy and ready to play against the New York Jets after missing last Thursday’s game with a thigh injury.

“I’m good to go,” Gronkowski said. “Ready to play. Whatever the coaches call, whatever plays they have me in, I’ll be ready to roll.”

Gronkowski reportedly suffered his injury during New England’s Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just three days off between that game and the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he did not have ample time to heal.

Had the game been on Sunday, Gronkowski said, he likely would have played.

“Yes, but it is what it is,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was a quick-turnaround game, Thursday night, and I just wasn’t ready to roll. There was no chance that I could have (played). But it is what it is. I took care of myself throughout that whole time, took care of my body and now I’m ready to play.

“Whatever coaches call, I’ll be ready.”

Despite the one-game absence, Gronkowski, who also left another game early with a groin issue, ranks second on the team in receiving yards this season. He’s caught 20 passes on 31 targets for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

