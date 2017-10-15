NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Files Grievance Against NFL Owners For Collusion

Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t found a job in the NFL, and the quarterback reportedly is about to take action.

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported Sunday that Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL owners for colluding to keep him out of the league.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Freeman also reported that a statement from Kaepernick should be released soon.

More: @Kaepernick7 is preparing statement about his filing of grievance against owners for collusion under CBA. It should be released soon. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

This, of course, would be a major development, as it has been assumed by many that Kaepernick is being blackballed by the league due to his protest during the national anthem last season.

Kaepernick played well in 2016 for the lowly San Francisco 49ers, as he threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had the 17th best passer rating in the league (90.7), which ranked higher than 10 QBs who had starting jobs in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images