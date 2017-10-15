Deshaun Watson Reveals Ironic Text Hue Jackson Sent Him On Draft Day

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but it appears the Cleveland Browns whiffed on another franchise quarterback in the draft.

The Browns were in prime position in the 2017 NFL Draft, owning both the No. 1 and No. 12 selections. Myles Garrett was the consensus top pick, but Cleveland was expected to target a quarterback at No. 12.

In fact, it looks like Browns coach Hue Jackson had his eyes set on one particular quarterback heading into draft day, as explained in a series of tweets by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

According to CBS telecast, #Browns Hue Jackson texted Deshaun Watson on draft day and told him to be ready — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 15, 2017

Specifically, CBS said Deshaun Watson woke up on draft with a text from Hue Jackson saying to be ready. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 15, 2017

It was #Texans Deshaun Watson who relayed the story about Hue Jackson texting him on draft day and telling him to "be ready'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 15, 2017

But for whatever reason, the Browns decided to be sellers. Cleveland swung the No. 12 pick to the Houston Texans, who moved up 13 spots to select Deshaun Watson. The Browns eventually addressed their QB needs in the second round when they selected DeShone Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick.

To say Kizer and Watson are trending in opposite directions would be a massive understatement. Through six weeks, Kizer has thrown for 851 yards with three touchdowns and nine interceptions. Watson, on the other hand, has thrown for 1,297 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 202 yards and added two scores on the ground.

It’s crazy to think Cleveland had two opportunities to select Watson and failed to do so. But then again, it’s the Browns, so should we be that surprised?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images