NFL Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky Replacing Mike Glennon As Starting QB

Wait no longer, Chicago Bears fans: The Mitchell Trubisky Era is about to begin.

Trubisky will take over as the Bears’ No. 1 quarterback and start in Week 5 over Mike Glennon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dan Graziano reported Monday. Trubisky’s NFL debut will come next Monday night in a home matchup against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky impressed in the preseason, completing 67.9 percent of his passes for 364 yards with three touchdown passes and zero interceptions in four games. Chicago planned to ease him into NFL action, but Glennon’s poor play has forced the team to make a change, per Graziano.

Bears wanted to wait until sure Trubisky was ready, but Glennon didn't hold up his end of the deal. Turnovers were demoralizing the team. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 2, 2017

The Bears have committed 10 turnovers through four games, tied for most in the NFL. Glennon has thrown five interceptions during Chicago’s 1-3 start — including two in the club’s blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night — and his 76.9 passer rating currently ranks 29th among qualified NFL quarterbacks.

Trubisky will have his work cut out for him, as the Bears’ receiving corps is extremely thin thanks to injuries and offseason moves. He’ll also face a Minnesota defense that’s allowing just 19 points per game, tied for eight-fewest in the NFL.

On the bright side, Chicago’s biggest strength is its running game, meaning head coach John Fox might not have to lean too heavily on his 23-year-old rookie. Expect to see more of a conservative, run-heavy game plan in Week 5, as the Bears put their hope in their future franchise QB.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images