Porsche Previews Upcoming Tesla Rival With All-Electric Cayman Concept

Porsche is trying to build excitement around its upcoming rival for the Tesla Model S.

On Monday at the Electric Vehicle Symposium in Stuttgart, Germany, Porsche revealed the Cayman e-volution, an all-electric research car that previews the Mission E, which is set to launch in 2019.

Although Porsche didn’t release any information regarding the e-volution’s power output, it revealed that the battery-powered Cayman can accelerate from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds. The gasoline-powered 718 Cayman, for perspective, takes 3.9 seconds just to reach 60 mph, even with Porsche’s available PDK automatic transmission.

In addition to previewing the performance potential of its future EV offerings, Porsche used its display at the symposium to highlight a new fast-charging method that it’s jointly developing with ADS-TEC. The accumulator-based system can provide 320 kilowatts of charge per vehicle and reportedly will supplement traditional fast-charging with a medium-volt connection.

Porsche says the chargers will be utilized for a network along major highways in Europe that will be built by 2020 as part of a joint venture it’s involved in with Audi, BMW, Daimler and Ford.

Thumbnail photo via Porsche