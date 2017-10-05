Red Sox-Astros Lineup: Eduardo Nunez At DH; Hanley Ramirez Sits For Game 1

Hanley Ramirez will start the 2017 playoffs on the bench.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter isn’t in the starting lineup Thursday afternoon for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

Eduardo Nunez is healthy enough to return from a knee injury, and he’ll get the nod at DH for Boston, batting second. The move to go with Nunez shouldn’t be a huge surprise, though: He has the best numbers of anyone in the Red Sox’s lineup against Houston’s Game 1 starter, Justin Verlander. In 18 career at-bats vs. Verlander, Nunez has six hits, including a home run, and six RBIs.

Sandy Leon, who has caught all but one of Red Sox starter Chris Sale’s appearances this season, will start behind the dish instead of Christian Vazquez and bat eighth.

Here are the lineups for the Red Sox and Astros’ Game 1 contest, which kicks off at 4:08 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.

RED SOX (93-69)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (regular season: 17-8, 2.90 ERA)

ASTROS (101-61)

George Springer, CF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Evan Gattis, DH

Josh Reddick, RF

Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Brian McCann, C

Justin Verlander, RHP (15-8, 3.36 ERA)

