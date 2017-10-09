Red Sox Vs. Astros Game 4 ALDS Start Time Announced

The Boston Red Sox extended their season by at least another day Sunday when they beat the Houston Astros 10-3 in Game 3 of their American League Division Series matchup.

Game 4 of the series will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Monday at Fenway Park.

Tomorrow's #ALDS Game 4 will be played at 1pm ET. A limited number of tickets are available now: https://t.co/m3czjw3ycQ pic.twitter.com/25J5p9SFvF — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 9, 2017

The game could’ve been played at 7 p.m., but the New York Yankees staved off elimination Sunday night against the Cleveland Indians, and Game 4 of that ALDS now is set for 7 p.m. on Monday.

A Red Sox victory in Game 4 would tie the series 2-2 and force a decisive Game 5 at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday.

The last time the Red Sox overcame an 0-2 deficit to win an ALDS was 2003 when they beat the Oakland Athletics.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images