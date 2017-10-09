NFL Rumors: Texans’ J.J. Watt Out For Rest Of Season With Leg Injury

One of the NFL’s best defensive players reportedly has had his 2017 season cut short because of an injury.

NFL Media’s Ian Rappoport reported Sunday night that Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will miss the rest of the 2017 season with a tibial plateau fracture.

#Texans JJ Watt, who the team just announced has a tibial plateau fracture, is out for the season, source said. Another year ended on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2017

Watt suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Texans’ Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.” He had to be carried off the field and then carted to the locker room.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year has had bad luck with injuries of late. He missed 13 games in 2016 after playing in all 16 games in each of his first five NFL seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images