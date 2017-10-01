Red Sox Wrap: Bullpen Falters, Offense Quiet In 4-3 Loss To Astros

The Boston Red Sox finished the 2017 regular season with a thud.

The Sox, with their playoff fate sealed after Saturday’s American League East-clinching victory, fell to the Houston Astros 4-3 at Fenway Park on Sunday in the final game of a four-game set.

Boston actually held a 3-0 lead in this game, thanks a three-run rally against Astros starter Colin McHugh in the fourth inning. Third baseman Rafael Devers was in the middle of everything, as he notched a two-run double and scored on a passed ball.

Right-hander Hector Velazquz got the start for Boston, and pitched well, though he only went four innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

That bullpen, which has been a strength for the Sox throughout the season, faltered this time, as Brandon Workman and Fernando Abad combined to give up four runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

With the loss, the Sox dropped three-of-four to the Astros, and went 1-6 in the season’s final seven games.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Meh.

Given that neither team had anything to play for, Sunday’s result essentially was inconsequential.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Astros first baseman Yuri Gurriel brought home Colin Moran on a sacrifice fly to Boston right fielder Chris Young in the seventh inning.

The run broke a 3-3 tie, and gave Houston a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

ON THE BUMP

— Velazquez pitched well in four innings of work, but ultimately didn’t factor into the decision. The 28-year-old gave up no runs on three hits while walking two and striking out four. He finishes the year wit ha 2.92 ERA.

— Left-hander Robby Scott allowed no baserunners and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings of work.

— Workman got the final two outs of the sixth inning, but not before surrendering two runs on two hits and a walk.

— Abad struggled in relief, as he only was able to get one out in the seventh. The left-hander gave up two runs on two hits.

— Matt Barnes was strong, as he got the final two outs of seventh and pitched a perfect eighth. The right-hander didn’t allow a baserunner and struck out four.

— Joe Kelly got the ball in ninth and pitched a scoreless inning while allowing one walk.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— It was a quiet day for Boston’s offense, as it managed just three runs on seven hits. All of the team’s scoring game in the fourth inning.

— Devers got Boston’s only big hit of the game, as he roped a two-run double off McHugh in the fourth. He later scored on a passed ball to give the Sox a 3-0 lead. Devers finished the day 1-for-4 and finished the regular season with 30 RBIs.

— Second baseman Brock Holt had a good day at the plate, as he finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

— Rajai Davis, Christian Vazquez, Chris Young and Sandy Leon each recorded one hit.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Great moment at Fenway Park before Sunday’s game.

Today we're honored to be joined by the oldest living female veteran in Massachusetts, who announced "play ball" at 103-years-old! pic.twitter.com/RubncmwB0v — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will travel to Houston to play the Astros on Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Boston will give the ball to left-hander Chris Sale, as he’ll look to silence the crowd at Minute Maid Park. MLB has yet to announce a start time.

