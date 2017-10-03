Sixers’ Joel Embiid Is Seen Jogging At Night On Philadelphia Streets

Joel Embiid feels the love of his Philadelphia brethren morning, noon and night.

The Philadelphia 76ers center was spotted Monday night jogging the city streets with a companion. A Lyft driver caught a glimpse of Embiid’s late workout and offered the 23-year-old some words of encouragement:

“Yo, trust the process. I love you.”

The driver uploaded his brush with Embiid to YouTube, and Sports Illustrated shared the scene Tuesday on Twitter.

The Process never stops: Lyft driver spots Joel Embiid going for a night run in Philly

(📹: Evan Bowen-Gaddy/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/jCCRnFbJMK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 3, 2017

Embiid is hard at work training for the upcoming season. He and Sixers fans undoubtedly hope he can improve on his 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds averages from his rookie season and also play more than the 31 games in which he featured in 2016-17.

All-hours cardio workouts should help boost his fitness, and the undying support of the “City of Brotherly Love” also might have that effect.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images