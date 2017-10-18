South Park Video Game Jabs Tom Brady With Hilarious Cheater Joke

We know your parents told you that you’re never supposed to cheat, but if there’s one time you should break that rule it’s when playing the new video game “South Park: The Fractured But Whole.”

While New England Patriots fans might not find the game’s hidden nugget funny, the rest of the sports world almost certainly will.

During one part of the game, you are required to find Eric Cartman’s journal in order to unlock a door. Any attempt to unlock the door with the incorrect code will trigger a Patriots-themed accusal that you are a cheater.

You can watch it in the video below, but it comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language.

This, of course, is an homage to the comedy series’ famous Deflategate episode.

Never change, South Park.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube