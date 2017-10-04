Steelers’ Antonio Brown Issues Apology Following Epic Temper Tantrum

Antonio Brown recently has grabbed a slew of headlines, but not for the reason he’s used to.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout totally lost his cool this past Sunday, throwing a wild temper tantrum on the sideline during the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers earned a hard-fought 26-9 road win over their AFC North division rival, but most of the attention after the game went Brown’s way. The five-time Pro Bowl selection understands the effect that his actions had on his team, and he issued an apology via Twitter on Wednesday as a result.

Apologize for all the noise and the distractions Steeler nation let's stay focus #Pushfor7 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 4, 2017

Brown’s apology comes one day after Ben Roethlisberger spoke on the issue, in which the Steelers quarterback said Brown created “distraction that none of us really needed.” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin briefly addressed the matter, simply telling Brown to “act like a professional.”

The Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 5 clash this Sunday at Heinz Field.

