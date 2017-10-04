Cam Newton Thinks ‘It’s Funny To Hear A Female’ Reporter Discuss Routes

Cam Newton just gave the best definition of sticking your foot in your mouth.

Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer asked the Carolina Panthers quarterback a smart question about receiver Devin Funchess’ physicality running routes this year during a press conference Wednesday.

“Cam, I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well,” Rodrigue said. “Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him kind of truck sticking people out there?”

And Newton gave a completely unacceptable and sexist answer to the question.

Here's the video of Cam Newton saying "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes" pic.twitter.com/hd9Kg4CCeu — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) October 4, 2017

And Rodrigue, rightfully so, was not pleased with Newton’s comments.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Personally, we think Newton should apologize for his comments immediately, as this line of thinking should have no place in the world of sports.

The fact that Newton couldn’t stomach talking to the media after his loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, but he feels perfectly fine talking down to a female reporter who asked a legitimate question tells you a lot about the star quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images