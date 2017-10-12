TV Station Typo Gives Broncos Tight End Jake Butt Interesting New Position

Jake Butt has been, well, the butt of plenty of jokes thanks to his unique last name, but the Denver Broncos tight end can’t seem to escape them even when it’s an accident.

A locker room interview with Butt aired on KRDO-TV in Colorado on Tuesday, which normally wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary. However, there was a typo on the chyron identifying the tight end, and it didn’t list him as a tight end.

So the 22-year-old’s been doing some squats, we guess.

The Broncos drafted Butt in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft with the 145th overall pick and signed him to a four-year contract in May. He’s been on the physically unable to play list since Sept. 2 after tearing his ACL in the 2016 Orange Bowl with Michigan.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images