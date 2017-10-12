Automotive News Roundup: Tuner Shifts Focus To Efficiency For SEMA 2017

With manufacturer’s having already announced their 2018 lineups, most are trying to relax as the year winds down. But they aren’t staying quiet.

The last week has been awash with news of everything from automakers teasing new concepts, to others conducting grandiose marketing stunts — including Nissan’s promotion of “Gran Turismo Sport.” Plus, with the end of October in sight, the industry is turning its attention to the aftermarket culture in preparation for SEMA Show.

Here are three stories that made waves throughout the automotive world this week:

Ferrari Takes Over New York To Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Ferrari’s year-long celebrations continued in New York over the weekend.

In celebration of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary, the Italian manufacturer set up four displays around the city that showcased vehicles from throughout Ferrari’s history — from the classic V-12-powered cars, to the hybrid LaFerrari Aperta.

Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne capped off the celebrations Monday, when he rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Tuning Company Bisimoto Makes Hyundai Ioniq Ridiculously Efficient For SEMA

Hyundai has again partnered with Bisimoto Engineering for the 2017 SEMA Show.

Bisimoto built a special Hyundai Ioniq, dubbed the HyperEconiq, for this year’s show in Las Vegas that features wholesale changes everywhere you look. The result is a car that’s much lighter, more aerodynamic and can achieve 80 mpg, compared to 58 mpg in the standard Ioniq.

A lot of the HyperEconiq’s weight reduction comes from Bisimoto’s extensive use of lightweight materials, including carbon fiber wheels from Carbon Revolution.

Mazda To Preview Next-Generation Product Design At Tokyo Motor Show

The Tokyo Motor Show will give the world its first look at what can be expected from upcoming Mazda vehicles.

Mazda recently teased a compact hatchback concept, which it says will serve as a preview to the design philosophy and technology that will be utilized in its next-generation products.

The concept will be based on Mazda’s Skyactiv vehicle architecture, and reportedly will feature a more human-centric interior design.

Thumbnail photo via Hyundai