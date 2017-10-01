Twitter Goes Crazy Over Horrifying Dan Marino Mascot At Dolphins-Saints

Those poor London NFL fans.

A week after the U.K. was subject to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ thrashing of the Baltimore Ravens, the British football fans got treated to a Miami Dolphins-New Orleans Saints battle that was less than exciting.

And while Miami quarterback Jay Cutler’s lack of effort was on full display in the first half, another Dolphins quarterback stole the internet’s attention, as Dan Marino (not really) showed up looking a little different than normal.

The Dolphins decided to bring a Marino mascot costume to London in order to fire the crowd up and it’s the stuff of nightmares.

Wow.

And, of course, Twitter lost its collective mind over the Marino-King Cake Baby Frankenstein monster.

this is nightmare fuel pic.twitter.com/t8ay4lvW4R — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 1, 2017

If Dan Marino was a Garbage Pal Kid. https://t.co/UvyLTblkTn — Anthony (@StrikeTwiceWoTB) October 1, 2017

Probably same person responsible for this. pic.twitter.com/6GFAmGr4Lx — B. (@TorontoBrent) October 1, 2017

It's like a bad dream. "Yeah Dan Marino was eating children, but it wasn't normal Marino. He had a giant plastic head. And Alf was there." https://t.co/uBcqCKHRQf — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 1, 2017

1. Don't recall Dan Marino being boss-eyed. 2. This guy might be an upgrade for @MiamiDolphins right now! #NOvsMIA #NFLUK pic.twitter.com/Bimiu22cXP — Dave C (@mrdavecullen) October 1, 2017

At least there was something noteworthy from the NFL’s second London game, as the Dolphins and Saints didn’t create many fireworks on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images