NFL Rumors: Patriots Worked Out Five Free Agents Late Last Week

The New England Patriots have had a revolving door of free agents come through Gillette Stadium since the season began.

The Patriots have worked out nearly 50 free agents since the start of September, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday morning. The Patriots worked out linebackers Austin Calitro and Cam Johnson and offensive linemen Anthony Fabiano, Jake Rodgers and Victor Salako late last week, Reiss reported Friday afternoon.

Calitro, a Villanova product, and Salako, who went to Oklahoma State, are rookies. Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Virginia in 2012. He has 40 tackles and three sacks in five seasons.

Fabiano is a Wakefield, Mass., native. He’s played with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins since going undrafted out of Harvard in 2016.

Rodgers was a seventh-round pick out of Eastern Washington in 2015. He’s played with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images