Watch Alex Ovechkin Beat Carey Price On Absurd Spin-Around Slapshot

Alex Ovechkin has started the 2017-18 NHL season on fire, to say the least.
The Washington Capitals forward logged a third-period hat trick in his team’s season-opening, 5-4 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. His follow up? How about a first-period hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Ovie’s first goal was the best of the three, and he launched a ridiculous spin-around slapshot past Habs goalie Carey Price just 20 seconds into the game. Check it out in the video below:
Six goals in two periods. Filthy.
At 32 years old, the six-time All-Star shows no signs of slowing down.
Thumbnail photo Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images
