Watch Trent Richardson Absolutely Destroy Defender During CFL Game

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Trent Richardson do something positive on the football field.

The former first-round pick washed out of the NFL after the three seasons in the league, but he still can run people over.

Richardson, who last played in the NFL in 2014, signed a two-year contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League and he showed he still has some power during his second game Saturday night.

The Alabama product took the handoff, burst through the hole and had a safety waiting for him.

But as he did so many times in college, Richardson absolutely trucked the defender.

Trent Richardson ran someone over last night. Was his second CFL game pic.twitter.com/lYXBTw4Jw1 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) October 14, 2017

Wow.

Richardson rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries, and he looks to have found a spark north of the border.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images