Joel Embiid Roasts Kevin Durant During Twitter War With Hassan Whiteside

Joel Embiid gets paid a lot of money to play basketball, but if that ever falls through someone should pay him for his comedic genius on Twitter.

The Philadelphia 76ers center put the NBA on notice during his preseason debut Wednesday when he told the Brooklyn Nets they couldn’t “(expletive) guard” him. Embiid continued to send that same message Friday when he targeted Hassan Whiteside during the 76ers’ game against the Miami Heat.

After Whiteside fouled Embiid during the first quarter, he waved to the Heat’s bench and told them to get Whiteside out of the game.

The two talented centers continued to go at it on Twitter after the game.

The media won’t show that 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) October 14, 2017

Dude they had to take your ass out or you would’ve fouled out in 5 min… And we’re talking about Preseason, not regular season….. #Softy https://t.co/IAIBDDypFK — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017

And keep caring about stats and not your team success….. your +/- was ass @youngwhiteside #Softy — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017

Embiid ended the beef by taking a not-so-subtle shot at Kevin Durant.

My bad y’all , I thought I was using my burner account #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 14, 2017

Never change, Joel.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images