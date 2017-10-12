Watkins Glen Dropped From 2018 IndyCar Calendar Due To Scheduling Issues

Race fans received some unwelcome news as they anxiously awaited for the 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule to be released.

Watkins Glen International tweeted Thursday that it will not host an IndyCar race in 2018, two years after the series returned to the New York track. WGI cited scheduling issues as the reason it decided to “separate” from the premier American open-wheel championship.

Based on the wording of Watkins Glen’s statement, though, it seemingly will try to hold an IndyCar race again in 2019.

IndyCar’s penultimate round of the 2017 season took place at WGI during the first weekend in September, with the season finale coming the following week. In 2018, however, Watkins Glen is hosting the United States Vintage Grand Prix from Sept. 7 through 9.

