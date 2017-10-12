Danica Patrick In ‘Go-With-The-Flow’ Mode Amid Uncertain NASCAR Future

There’s a very real possibility that Danica Patrick wont’ be in NASCAR next season.

But even if that happens, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver doesn’t seem particularly worried.

Patrick won’t return to SHR after the 2017 season, something that’s cast doubt around her future in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. And during an appearance on NBC Sports’ show “NASCAR America” on Wednesday, Patrick talked about how she’s approaching the next chapter of her career.

Watch an excerpt from her segment in the video below:

What's next for @DanicaPatrick, who is not returning to Stewart-Haas Racing after this year?

She discussed earlier tonight on #NASCARAmerica pic.twitter.com/5XivKjBhOJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 11, 2017

If you’ve ever taken a glance at Patrick’s Instagram, you know she’ll have no problem keeping busy if she can’t rind a NASCAR ride next season.

But while Patrick’s life might still be “wonderful” post-racing, the same can’t be said for the sport she’ll leave behind.

