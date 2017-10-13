Three Potential Candidates To Replace Bruce Arena As USA Soccer Coach

Tony Meola has urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to hire American.

The U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame goalkeeper called on U.S. Soccer to employ an American to succeed Bruce Arena as head coach of the U.S. men’s soccer team, when he spoke to NESN.com on Aug. 1.

Arena resigned Friday in the aftermath of USA’s shock failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. U.S. Soccer will name an interim coach in the coming days, while its search for Arena’s permanent gathers pace.

Meola in August tabbed Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes, U.S. U-20 national team boss Tab Ramos and Jesse Marsch of the New York Red Bulls as leading contenders for the USMNT job.

Watch the above video to see Meola explain why U.S. Soccer should eventually replace Arena with one of these candidates or another American.

Meola spoke to NESN.com as part of his work community-engagement work with Allstate.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images