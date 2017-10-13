Cubs-Nats Umpire Gets Revenge By Jokingly Punching Willson Contreras In Face

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the National League Division Series is that umpire Jerry Layne isn’t one to be trifled with.

During the eighth inning of the Chicago Cubs’ series-clinching, 9-8 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday, Cubs reliever Wade Davis fired a fastball that drilled Layne in his face mask. Layne was OK, but got revenge by (jokingly) punching Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras in the chin.

Check out the humorous moment in the video below:

Home plate umpire gets revenge by punching #cubs catcher in the mouth. #CubsvsNationals pic.twitter.com/HRkByU5PEs — Mark Ballentine (@SonOfTheGr8King) October 13, 2017

Layne’s frustration might’ve been building throughout the game.

In the previous inning, Layne had his masked knocked off after Contreras misplayed one of Davis’ curveballs.

Talk about a rough night behind the plate.

Let’s hope Contreras and Davis are on the same page when the Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images