Why Colin Cowherd Calls Philadelphia ‘The Dumbest Sports City in America’

Philadelphia is one of the most passionate sports cities in the country, but one sports personality has a different word to describe The City of Brotherly Love.

On Tuesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” host Colin Cowherd went on an epic rant against Philly, calling it “the dumbest sports city in America.”

In the heated segment, Cowherd highlighted several of the Philadelphia sports shortcomings in recent memory, such as the Eagles and Phillies running Andy Reid and Terry Francona out of town, respectively.

Check out Cowherd’s full comment in the video below.

.@ColinCowherd calls Philly "the dumbest sports city in America." 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/HkvonfK7PD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 3, 2017

Philadelphia is used to getting the rap of a bad sports town, so the Eagles’ official Twitter account reminded Cowherd of just how tired his narrative is.

☑️ Incorrect American history

☑️ Illiteracy joke

☑️ Vet jail

⬜️ Snowballs/Santa Claus

⬜️ Rocky Oooh so close to lazy stereotype Yahtzee. https://t.co/Unuh7yCZtK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2017

We have a feeling Cowherd won’t be making a trip to enjoy an authentic Philly cheese steak any time soon.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images