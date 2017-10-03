Report: NBC, NBCSN Won’t Air NHL Games During 2018 Winter Olympics Coverage

The NHL’s national television games are on NBC and NBC Sports Network, but those networks won’t broadcast any of the league’s games during its coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics from South Korea next February.

The NHL announced in April that it wouldn’t send any of its players to the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post, who reported on NBC’s decision, provided additional details in his Tuesday “Slap Shots” piece.

“What you probably are not aware of, however, is the NHL nevertheless will go dark across all NBC platforms between Feb. 7-26, during the Games,” Brooks writes. “Last season, NBC and NBCSN combined to telecast 20 NHL games over the comparable period.”

This means hockey fans will have to choose between watching Olympic hockey games and NHL games during this stretch in February.

The Olympics won’t include NHL players for the first time since 1994.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images