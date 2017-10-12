Yankees’ Social Media Ruthlessly Burns Indians After Epic ALDS Comeback

The Cleveland Indians have been known to be quite fiesty on the internet. But man, they got a taste of their own medicine Wednesday night.

The New York Yankees pulled off the improbable at Progressive Field, defeating the Yankees 5-2 in Game 5 of the American League Division Series to become just the 10th team in Major League Baseball history to win a best-of-five postseason series after trailing two games to zero.

And just moments after the Yankees booked their ticket to the AL Championship Series, they came out swinging on social media — first by reminding the Indians they blew a 2-0 lead.

Final: Yankees 5, The Team That Blew A 2-0 Series Lead 2. A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers famously mocked the Golden State Warriors for blowing a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals, but now a Cleveland team is on the other side of heartbreak — it’s not the first time, either, as the Tribe also blew a 3-1 lead to the Chicago Cubs in last year’s World Series.

The Yankees weren’t done there, though, going on Twitter to share an obligatory message to the haters.

"The Yankees are gonna be a .500 team."

"It's a rebuilding year."

"There's no way they overcome a 2-0 deficit." WE'RE STILL HERE. pic.twitter.com/sjYYbs33pH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

Then they got personal, digging up a recent tweet from Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

We're 3-0 at Yankee Stadium this year cupcake. https://t.co/059Mv76kUs — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) October 8, 2017

We like cupcakes. And champagne. https://t.co/P6ybRrBnkz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

To put icing on the cake, New York also revived its Twitter jab at Cleveland’s native son, LeBron James, to twist the knife in the city’s back.

Winners respect winners. https://t.co/DE3fGjjc7m — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

To the victors go the spoils, right?

The Yankees go on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS, while it’s back to the drawing board for the 102-win Indians.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images